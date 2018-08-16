Gotham Actor J.W. Cortes Partners With Make Room As Celebrity Ambassador In Crusade To End The Rental Housing Crisis

"I am honored to be Make Room's Celebrity Ambassador as I experienced constraints and pressures of housing insecurity while growing up in Brooklyn," said Cortes. "Also, it is inconceivable the number of fellow veterans who are homeless that I encounter on the streets of NY during my shifts with the MTA."

Home, Health & Finance is Make Room's signature traveling event, which kicks off in DC with 300 to 500 expected attendees and aims to help renters stabilize their housing, build or restore their credit, receive free health assessments, access insurance, and connect with community resources to improve overall health and financial wellbeing.

"Make Room is honored to have J.W. Cortes join us in DC. Not only can he offer his personal story, but he can provide insight into our military veterans, who often struggle to find a safe and affordable home after serving our country," said President and CEO, Ali Solis.

About Make Room, Inc.



Make Room, the nation's leading organization working to address the rental housing crisis in America, gives voice to struggling renters and seeks to elevate affordable rental housing on the national agenda. We're advocating for better policies and telling the stories of real families who can't make rent today. Make Room's goal is to engage 1 million renters on our online platform to send 1 million messages to elected officials by 2020. Home, Health and Finance is one way of reaching that goal while providing renters with needed resources aimed at improving their circumstances.

