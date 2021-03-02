Gotham Greens Accelerates Growth With West Coast Expansion

Located in Solano County, Calif., the first phase of Gotham Greens' 10-acre greenhouse facility is expected to open in 2021 and will enable the company to deliver fresh, greenhouse-grown leafy greens to more retailers, foodservice operators and consumers on the West Coast. The company operates one of the largest and most advanced networks of hydroponic greenhouses in North America, where the demand for indoor-grown produce continues to surge. Nearly a decade after launching the nation's first commercial-scale rooftop greenhouse, Gotham Greens continues to reimagine how and where fresh produce is grown across America.

"We are proud to bring Gotham Greens to the West Coast and partner with one of the highest-ranked agricultural research centers in the world to advance the entire agriculture system," said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. "California is responsible for growing one-third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the nation's fruits, yet in recent years, issues surrounding drought, food safety and worker welfare have demonstrated the need for continued innovation. Gotham Greens offers consumers clean, safe and sustainably-grown leafy greens, herbs and versatile, time-saving plant-based dressings, dips and cooking sauces."

University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) and the UC Davis College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (UCD CAES) have entered into a partnership with Gotham Greens to advance research and innovation in the areas of indoor agriculture, advanced greenhouse technology and urban agriculture. The new greenhouse facility enables opportunities for Gotham Greens and the University of California system to collaborate on research and innovation focused on advancing the science, workforce, technology and profitability of indoor agriculture globally.

"We are building a Controlled Environment Agriculture Consortium to support and advance the indoor farming industry, grow more fresh produce on less land and create new jobs for Californians," said Gabriel Youtsey, UC ANR Chief Innovation Officer. "Gotham Greens is an anchoring partner of this research and industry collaboration that we hope will spur innovation, create a new indoor farming workforce and support industry growth."

"We're excited about collaborating with Gotham Greens, which is a coveted employer for tomorrow's leaders in agriculture and engineering," said Helene Dillard, Dean of UCD CAES. "This partnership will offer our students the chance to learn best practices from leading experts in indoor farming."

The greenhouse will generate 60 full-time jobs and provide students in the University of California system with an opportunity to learn firsthand from the industry leader. Gotham Greens recently raised $87 million in new equity and debt capital, bringing the fast-growing company's total financing to $130 million and fueling its next phase of growth.

"We are delighted for Gotham Greens to join Solano County's thriving agricultural economy and help to usher in a new era in farming innovation, job creation and economic growth for the region," said Solano County Supervisor John Vasquez.

Gotham Greens owns and operates greenhouses in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland and Colorado. Its products are currently available in more than 40 U.S. states and 2,000 retail stores, including regional divisions of Albertsons Companies (Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Shaw's), Whole Foods Market, Target, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and Sprouts. The company's items also are available for purchase through grocery ecommerce sites, including AmazonFresh, FreshDirect and Peapod.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is a pioneer in indoor agriculture and a leading fresh food company. Gotham Greens produce is grown using hydroponic systems in 100 percent renewable electricity-powered greenhouses that use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than conventional farming. Through its national network of climate-controlled, data-driven greenhouses, Gotham Greens grows and sells long-lasting, delicious leafy greens and herbs along with a line of fresh salad dressings, dips and cooking sauces to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers year-round. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Gotham Greens currently operates hydroponic greenhouses across five U.S. states and counting with nearly 400 team members.

Learn more about Gotham Greens' mission to transform how and where fresh produce is grown at gothamgreens.com or view Gotham Greens' media resources.

