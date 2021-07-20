Gotham Greens Introduces New Vegan Ranch And Vegan Caesar Salad Dressings In Grocery Stores Nationwide

Founded in 2009 on the core principles of sustainability, quality and taste, Gotham Greens has been one of the leaders in the movement toward a more sustainable food system. The brand is focused on using fewer natural resources and reducing food waste by eliminating long transportation time and extending the shelf life of its fresh salad greens. The newest offerings coincide with the growing adoption of flexitarian and vegan diets, with plant-based foods occupying 53 percent of U.S. households2 and 6 percent of U.S. consumers relying on a completely vegan diet – a 500 percent increase since 2014.3

"We know and love that consumers are increasingly gravitating toward more plant-based diets for the sake of their health and the environment. From day one, we set out to reimagine a greener food system — one that is committed to environmental impact and changing the way people think about growing and eating greens. We couldn't be more excited to continue this mission with cleaner, greener versions of two of the most iconic and nostalgic American favorites: ranch and Caesar," said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens.

The new dressings are available at all Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide beginning July 20.

To celebrate the launch, Gotham Greens has partnered with beloved New York City and Jersey City pizza shops Pizza Loves Emily, Paulie Gee's and Razza for limited-time only specialty pizzas from August 1 through August 31. In line with Gotham Greens' mission toward a more sustainable future, 20 percent of proceeds from each special pizza sold will be donated to Slice Out Hunger to fund hunger relief efforts throughout New York City.

Pizza Loves Emily's Gotham City Caesar: A white wood-fired pizza topped with roasted chicken, havarti, peppers, onions, pecorino and Gotham Greens Romaine lettuce, then finished with Gotham Greens Vegan Caesar dressing.

A white wood-fired pizza topped with roasted chicken, havarti, peppers, onions, pecorino and Gotham Greens Romaine lettuce, then finished with Gotham Greens Vegan Caesar dressing. Razza's Pizza Insalata: Razza's wood-fired pizza crust is topped with Gotham Greens salad greens and seasonal vegetables tossed in Gotham Greens Vegan Ranch dressing.

Razza's wood-fired pizza crust is topped with Gotham Greens salad greens and seasonal vegetables tossed in Gotham Greens Vegan Ranch dressing. Paulie Gee's Gotham Greenpointer: An homage to Gotham Greens' first rooftop greenhouse located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn , this white wood-fired pizza is topped with baby arugula and extra virgin olive oil and drizzled with Gotham Greens Vegan Ranch dressing.

Today, New York City and the Northeast region remains one of Gotham Greens' largest footprints with nearly 100,000 square feet of hydroponic greenhouses located across Brooklyn and Queens. Gotham Greens also operates greenhouses in Providence, R.I., Baltimore, Chicago, Denver and Northern California.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens proudly grows and sells fresh, flavorful leafy greens and herbs and creates fresh salad dressings, dips and cooking sauces. By using hydroponic systems in 100 percent renewable electricity-powered greenhouses, the company's indoor farms use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than conventional farming. Today, Gotham Green operates a national network of greenhouses totaling 600,000 square feet across nine facilities in New York City, Chicago, Providence, R.I., Denver, Baltimore and Northern California that deliver locally grown produce and fresh foods to grocery retailers, restaurants and food service providers. The company, founded in 2009 by Viraj Puri and Eric Haley, is a pioneer of the sustainable farming movement and is dedicated to changing the way we produce, consume and think about our food system.

Learn more about Gotham Greens' mission to reimagine how and where fresh produce is grown at gothamgreens.com or view Gotham Greens' media resources.

About Slice Out Hunger

Slice Out Hunger is an NYC-based nonprofit that fights food insecurity through pizza-related events and campaigns. Founded by professional pizza enthusiast Scott Wiener as an outgrowth of Scott's Pizza Tours, the organization has raised over $1.2 million to fund hunger relief efforts in the U.S., including over $101,000 for City Harvest since 2009. As a volunteer-driven organization, all funds raised by SOH initiatives go directly to help those in need. For more information, visit SliceOutHunger.org.

