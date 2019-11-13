Gotham Greens Opens Largest Urban Agriculture Campus In Chicago

"Gotham Greens' expansion in Chicago demonstrates its continued commitment to the city, state and region by creating new jobs and using its high-tech greenhouses to grow high-quality produce, even during the coldest winter months," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Agriculture is a vital component of our state's economy, and I'm pleased to see opportunities for urban agriculture – like this greenhouse expansion. Investing in innovative solutions will keep Illinois at the forefront for decades to come and help create good jobs that can support a family."

The company's local cultivation and regional distribution network enable delivery of products quickly after being harvested at their peak to ensure they are fresh tasting, nutritionally dense and long lasting. This includes Gotham Greens regional favorites such as Pullman Green Leaf and Windy City Crunch.

"Since 2009, we've worked to transform how and where fresh produce is grown to provide more people with access to local, sustainably-grown produce that is as delicious as it is nutritious," said Viraj Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of Gotham Greens. "After opening our first greenhouse in Chicago in 2015, we have received tremendous support from retailers, restaurants and shoppers alike who love that we can provide a reliable, year-round supply of fresh produce that's grown locally. We're thrilled to open our second greenhouse in Chicago to expand our production and distribution in the Midwest and bring our delicious leafy greens, herbs and fresh food products to even more people."

Gotham Greens' produce is grown using hydroponic systems in 100 percent renewable electricity-powered greenhouses that use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than conventional farming. The new greenhouse features the company's latest technological advances, including proprietary data-driven control tools to develop the highest-yielding, most efficient production systems on the market today. This highly automated, climate-controlled facility uses less energy than other indoor farming techniques applied commercially today and is 50 percent more efficient than its existing facilities.1

"Thanks to the efforts of Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, the community and the city over the past years, we've been able to garner investments of more than $400 million for new businesses like Gotham Greens' two greenhouses, new homes, recreational facilities, schools and national monuments that signal Pullman's renaissance. New jobs and opportunities are improving the quality of life of its residents and building a better city for everyone," said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale.

Gotham Greens will double its workforce to approximately 100 full-time employees in Chicago and 300 nationwide.

"Gotham Greens' expansion and doubling-down on Pullman demonstrates that our community has become a destination where people are choosing to go to live, to visit and to do business," said David Doig, President of CNI, which developed the land sold to Gotham Greens. "The community's assets, including its proximity to transportation, major markets and the availability of open land – in addition to its architecture, history and amenities – will continue attracting more people, more amenities and more businesses that will create a vibrant, sustainable community."

Gotham Greens leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings and pesto dips are available at a variety of national and local grocery retailers across the Midwest, including Whole Foods Market, Jewel-Osco, Target, Heinen's Grocery Store, Sunset Foods, Pete's Fresh Market and Peapod. In addition, the company partners with various Chicago institutions, including the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Greater Roseland West Pullman Food Network, Pilot Light and the Chicago Botanical Garden's Windy City Harvest.

1in terms of productivity per unit area as calculated by produce weight.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is a leading fresh produce and food company offering a line of leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings and pesto dips. The company builds and operates ecologically sustainable greenhouses in cities across America where it grows its year-round supply of produce for retail, restaurant and foodservice customers.

Local cultivation and regional distribution enable Gotham Greens to deliver its products quickly after being harvested at their peak to ensure they are fresh tasting, nutritionally dense and long-lasting. Its produce is grown using hydroponic systems in 100 percent renewable electricity-powered greenhouses that use 95 percent less water and 97 percent less land than conventional farming.

Founded in 2009, the company opened its first greenhouse in Brooklyn shortly thereafter. By the end of 2019, Gotham Greens will operate 500,000 square feet of high-tech farms across five U.S. states with more than 300 employees. The company currently operates six greenhouses in New York City and Chicago and will open new locations in Providence, Baltimore and Denver.

Learn more about our locally grown, nationally distributed fresh foods at www.gothamgreens.com or view Gotham Greens' media resources .

