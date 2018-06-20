Gotham Greens Raises $29 Million In Growth Equity Funding

"This funding enables us to continue on our path of rapid growth that is providing consumers with fresher, better tasting, locally grown produce while transforming urban real estate and promoting sustainable agriculture," said Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO. "We're inspired every day by the dedication and talent of our team to grow and purvey exceptionally high-quality, nutritious produce while contributing to the better food movement."

Gotham Greens grows fresh produce in technologically advanced, climate-controlled urban greenhouses in close proximity to retailers and food service providers. This ensures year-round supply chain reliability, transparency, and traceability. The company currently owns and operates 4 production-scale facilities in NYC and Chicago totaling 170,000 square feet and has another 500,000 square feet under development in 5 states. The company announced new greenhouses in Chicago and Baltimore earlier this year. The funding will help finance the expansion trajectory, widen distribution, grow its team, and enhance research and development in controlled environment food production techniques, data science and machine learning.

"The oversubscribed financing is strong validation of our proven farm unit economics, efficient utilization of capital, growth rate, and best in class brand," said Eric Haley, Co-Founder and CFO. "We are excited to welcome Creadev to the Gotham Greens family and for this next phase of growth to bring local produce nationwide."

"Indoor farming is one of the most exciting and promising sectors in the world of food and ag-tech. Gotham Greens is a clear market leader and is positioned for significant growth. We were highly impressed by the company's proven track record, greenhouse profitability, exceptional product quality and human-driven values," said Delphine Descamps, Managing Director, Creadev USA. "We believe that the Gotham Greens team will continue to significantly influence how fresh produce is grown and distributed both in the US and globally."

Gotham Greens' innovative business model combines proven hydroponic controlled environment agriculture together with proprietary cultivation techniques and the art of growing. The company reports best in class crop yields under the leadership of managing partner and renowned plant scientist, Jenn Nelkin Frymark. Gotham Greens' greenhouses are powered by 100% renewable electricity and yield up to 30 times more crop per acre than conventional agriculture while using 90% less water and eliminating agricultural runoff and the use of harmful chemicals. The company's growing methods and shortened supply chain reduce risk of food-borne pathogens. By locating its greenhouse farms in cities, Gotham Greens also eliminates the environmental footprint and food waste linked to shipping produce long distances, while advocating for improved healthy food access, environmental education and 'green collar' economic development.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is a global pioneer in urban greenhouse agriculture and a leading consumer brand of premium-quality local produce and fresh food products. Gotham Greens' produce is grown using ecologically sustainable methods in technologically-sophisticated, climate controlled, urban greenhouses. Gotham Greens provides its diverse retail, restaurant, and foodservice customers with a local, reliable, year-round supply of salad greens, herbs and fresh food products grown under the highest standards of food safety and environmental sustainability. The company owns and operates over 170,000 square feet of greenhouse across four facilities in New York and Chicago and currently has 500,000 square feet of greenhouse under development in five US states. Gotham Greens was founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, New York and currently employs over 150 full time team members. For more information, visit:

www.gothamgreens.com

About Creadev

Creadev is a global private equity investment firm controlled by the Mulliez family, founders of one of the largest Business to Consumer retail platforms in the world. Creadev is committed to long-term collaboration with innovative, passionate and human-driven entrepreneurs that are focused on creating widespread access to essential goods and services such as food, education, healthcare and renewable energy. Based in Paris, and with offices in New York, Shanghai and Nairobi, Creadev invests in companies well positioned to scale and become worldwide leaders in their respective sectors. Launched in 2002, Creadev has invested over €1 billion in companies in stages ranging from venture to growth equity and buyout.

www.creadev.com

