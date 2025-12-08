Gothic Beauty Magazine Reunites Original Contributors for 25th Anniversary Retrospective Interview Series and Calendar

In-depth conversations with photographers, designers, and models who defined the 2000s gothic aesthetic now publishing at GothicBeauty.com

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gothic Beauty Magazine is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an extensive interview series reuniting the photographers, fashion designers, and models who shaped the publication's iconic early years. The retrospective features never-before-told behind-the-scenes stories from contributors spanning the United States and Europe.

Megan Massacre, Ulorin Vex, and Kambriel possible images for Gothic Beauty 25 Year Retrospective Calendar Wednesday Mourning, Apnea, Kent Kaliber and Vyxsin Fiala possible images for Gothic Beauty 25 Year Retrospective Calendar

The interview series, publishing through December at GothicBeauty.com, features photographers Kyle Cassidy, Laura Dark, Annie Bertram, Amelia G and Forrest Black. Cassidy was the first to shoot a regular Style series for the magazine, Dark's polished editorial work highlighted designers and goth celebrities, Forrest Black and Amelia G shot five covers and helped define the visual language of early 2000s gothic photography through their fashion lighting and vibrant colors, and Annie Bertram, Gothic Beauty's most published photographer, shot seven covers and contributed importantly to the darkly elegant style the magazine is known for.

Fashion contributors include Kambriel, whose phrase "finding beauty in the darkness" from her 1994 debut collection is now used almost as shorthand for the gothic aesthetic itself, and Barcelona-based couture designer Bibian Blue, whose brand is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. DivaLuxe, whose dramatic hair falls influenced the look of the era, reveals she's still best friends with her first models 24 years after their initial shoot.

Featured models include Drastique, Gothic Beauty's most published model and Model of the Year award winner, multi-cover model Ulorin Vex, cover model and Azrael's Accomplice designer Batty, and Vyxsin Fiala, who brought gothic style to mainstream television on CBS's The Amazing Race and whose Gothic Beauty Magazine Times Square billboard photo remains framed on her wall today.

The interviews capture a pre-social media era when finding other goths required zines and record stores, when a thousand people packed Philadelphia's Shampoo club every Wednesday for goth night, and when photographers shot on film and hand-printed in chemical darkrooms. Contributors reflect on guerrilla photo shoots at private airports, cross-country trips to document regional scenes, and collaborations that have endured for decades.

About Gothic Beauty Magazine

Gothic Beauty has been publishing the best of gothic fashion, beauty, music, and culture for more than two decades. Gothic Beauty Magazine is the largest and longest-running goth lifestyle magazine in the world. Over the years, the magazine has covered all aspects of gothic culture, but with an emphasis on style, fashion, and makeup. Each quarterly issue is released with the option of a Gothic Beauty Box which includes that quarter's issue of the magazine. A digital e-mag edition is also made available for each issue. With over a million followers across its social media, both Gothic Beauty magazine and its digital incarnations have passionate engaged audiences. Gothic Beauty has interviewed dark creators including Robert Rodriguez, Neil Gaiman, and Anne Rice, and a who's who of goth and goth-friendly bands, including Rob Zombie, Ministry, Alice Cooper, My Chemical Romance, and many more, along with more than 2,000 album reviews over the years. Gothic Beauty also occasionally produces events, such as concerts, pageants, and awards shows.

