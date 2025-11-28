Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Publishes "A Journey Tracing the Footsteps of Hidden Christians and World Heritage Sites in the Goto Islands" on Tourist Information Site

GOTO, Japan, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, has published a special feature article headlined "A Journey Tracing the Footsteps of Hidden Christians and World Heritage Sites in the Goto Islands" on "LIVE JAPAN," an inbound tourist information website. This showcases the history of the "Hidden Christians" who played a significant role in Japan's Christian history, and the appeal of the World Heritage church groups fostered by their faith, both domestically and internationally.

Background of Article's Publication: Special Value of Goto, Island of Faith

The Goto Islands are a valuable region that continues to tell the history of the "Hidden Christians." These were Christians who fled persecution during the ban on Christianity and secretly preserved their faith by settling in the islands.

Their settlements and church groups are registered as a World Heritage site under the name "Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki and Amakusa Region." Attention is growing as a travel destination with deep spirituality, rather than just a simple tourist spot. Goto City promotes high-quality, experiential tourism centered on this global value.

"Special Experiences" of Goto Islands Also Introduced in Videos

In addition to the history of the Hidden Christians, this special feature article utilizes videos to convey the appeal visually and easily. It introduces diverse activities that allow visitors to experience the life and culture of the Goto Islands, such as beautiful scenery and culinary experiences unique to the Goto Islands.

Furthermore, to make it easier for media organizations to use, Goto City has started providing "Media Footage" videos, which capture the stunning scenery, historical buildings, and experiential activities of the Goto Islands.

Future Outlook

Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, will continue to promote the history of the Hidden Christians, the World Heritage sites, the beautiful scenery, and the culinary attractions of the Goto Islands overseas. To this end, the tagline "Goto Islands: Unveiling Japan's Secret Paradise" has been adopted. Goto City will propose special journeys that deeply touch upon the essential charm of the Goto Islands--an "untouched paradise" where visitors can experience the authentic essence of Japan without crowds.

Goto City is located in the southwestern part of the Goto Islands and is a municipality composed of three main islands--Fukue Island, Naru Island, and Hisaka Island--along with 60 large and small islands. Its attractions include a history of deep faith, which encompasses constituent properties of the World Cultural Heritage site "Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki and Amakusa Region," beautiful seas boasting some of Japan's best clarity, and a rich food culture. There is little congestion from international visitors, and Goto City welcomes their arrival as an "untouched paradise" where the essential beauty of Japan can be leisurely enjoyed.

