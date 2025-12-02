GoTo Foods® Appoints Omer Gajial as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo Foods, the platform company behind seven beloved and iconic foodservice brands, today announced the appointment of Omer Gajial as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2025. Mr. Gajial succeeds Jim Holthouser, who is retiring after nearly six years serving as Chief Executive Officer.

GoTo Foods has appointed Omer Gajial as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2025.

Mr. Gajial brings over two decades of consumer-retail expertise, having served in leadership roles across major global organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer with Albertsons, leading transformative initiatives in merchandising, digital strategy, marketing, loyalty and retail media for the grocery portfolio of more than 2,000 locations.

He previously held leadership roles at technology and retail industry-leading brands including Amazon, where he managed category development and marketplace operations for North America and PepsiCo, where he directed global strategy and marketing for major markets including the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and North America.

"I am thrilled to join GoTo Foods and lead this incredible family of brands into its next chapter of growth," said Omer Gajial, Chief Executive Officer, GoTo Foods. "These brands have a rich legacy of delighting customers worldwide, and I look forward to working alongside our talented team and franchisees to build on that success. Together, we will continue to focus on product innovation, enhancing the guest experiences, scaling efficiencies and driving franchise profitability."

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of September 28, 2025, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 7,100 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and in 70 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit www.gotofoods.com and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GoTo Foods