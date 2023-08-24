GoTopless to Hold March in New York City in Celebration of its 16th Annual GoTopless Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTopless, a prominent women's rights organization, is gearing up for its 16th annual GoTopless Day on August 26, honoring Women's Equality Day in New York City, a planetary beacon for topless rights. The popular event that draws thousands of people will feature a GoTopless March, graciously escorted by the NY City police. Similar events are also scheduled in major cities worldwide, as confirmed in a statement released today by GoTopless.

"Our aim is to establish equal gender topless rights globally," stated Nadine Gary, GoTopless President. "We strive to liberate women's nipples from societal constraints derived from Abrahamic patriarchal religions responsible for topless discrimination around the world. Before colonization, the planet was predominantly topless for thousands of years." She added, "The pushback for topless equality in Western democracies is barely 60 years old, 16 of which have been proudly spearheaded by GoTopless."

"In the U.S., most state legislations do not have indecency laws relating to the public exposure of female breasts. The local municipalities pass unconstitutional ordinances against female topless rights that are then challenged in court by topless activists like Ramona Santorelli in Rochester, NY, whose 1992 case prompted the entire state of NY to be legally topless," informed Gary.

The GoTopless initiative is symbolically aligned with August 26, which marks the historic occasion when women gained the right to vote 103 years ago, on August 26, 1920, under the same gender equality constitutional principles.

"As long as men are allowed to be topless in public, women should have the same constitutional right. Or else, men should have to wear something to hide their chests," stated Maitreya Rael, spiritual leader, and unwavering defender of human rights who founded GoTopless and the Raelian Movement.

"Enforcing equal topless rights stands as a fundamental pillar of gender parity," Gary reaffirmed.

The 1PM GoTopless March (W58th St. 8th /9th Ave.) promises to be a vibrant expression of equality and liberation, overflowing with joy, fun, and music with the NYC Triad Bass Band. Adding an element of symbolism, a colossal balloon shaped like a pair of breasts will grace the New York City skyline during the event. GoTopless Day will culminate with inspirational speeches in Bryant Park (2PM), focusing on topless equality and its profound cultural impact."

