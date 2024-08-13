GotPhoto Acquires Entagged with Name List App

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GotPhoto Inc., the leading end-to-end workflow and e-commerce solution for photographers, is excited to announce the acquisition of Entagged, created by Foolography GmbH, and its groundbreaking Name List feature. This strategic acquisition will streamline the volume photography tagging process, making it easier for photographers to capture and manage large shoots efficiently and directly through the GotPhoto platform.

Entagged is a Bluetooth® barcode-scanning and image tagging solution for automatically matching images with subjects. It integrates seamlessly with GotPhoto, enabling photographers to manage and organize their shoots efficiently and automate their workflow. The Entagged app's Name List feature embeds codes into metadata with a single tap on the subject's name, eliminating the need to print or scan QR codes and barcodes during shoots. Photographers can import student data directly into the app and easily browse names and edit data on the fly, making picture days smoother and more organized than ever before.

"Joining forces with GotPhoto is a huge milestone for us to broaden the reach of our Entagged. We already look back on many years of successful collaboration and integration and have always recommended GotPhoto as the ideal end-to-end platform to our customers. The acquisition feels very natural, and we're excited for what the future holds!" said Foolography founder Oliver Perialis.

"With this acquisition, GotPhoto continues to build on our mission to make photographers' lives easier and more efficient," said GotPhoto CEO Benedikt Greifenhofer. "Integrating Entagged and Name List expands our capabilities to provide an unmatched level of convenience and functionality for photographers who manage high-volume shoots. We are now also able to invest further into solutions for photographers on picture day by adding this step of the process to our toolbelt."

GotPhoto believes in fostering an ecosystem where photographers can thrive. Its dedicated team, spread across five countries, works tirelessly to support thousands of photographers worldwide, helping them achieve their goals and grow their businesses.

