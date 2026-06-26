GOTRAX to Attend Electrify Expo at Demo Days in Los Angeles

This weekend, GOTRAX is joining the EV lineup at Demo Days with premium electric scooters and bikes available for test rides.

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since starting in 2021, Electrify Expo has grown into the largest electric mobility event platform in the United States. This year, the team behind Electrify Expo launched a brand-new initiative: Demo Days, which expands their original festival to cover every vehicle category, from gas-powered go-karts to electric cars and beyond.

GOTRAX

The first Demo Days event kicks off at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California this weekend, June 27th to 28th. With a live DJ, vehicle demonstrations, food trucks, kids' entertainment, pro FMX riders, humanoid robots, and more, this festival is sure to be one for the books. And, with GOTRAX along for the ride, electric ride enthusiasts all over the U.S. are in for a treat.

GOTRAX is bringing along some of their most popular models, including the famously powerful GX3 eScooter and the newly released Ranger 16 eBike. These models will be available for test rides, so you can take them out for a spin before committing to a purchase. The GOTRAX team will be there to assist you with any questions you may have.

If you can't catch GOTRAX at Demo Days this weekend, be sure to check out the Demo Days lineup to see if they are coming to a city near you.

To learn more about GOTRAX, visit www.gotrax.com

About GOTRAX

Founded in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX designs and builds innovative electric scooters and bikes that make sustainable transportation accessible, reliable, and fun. Driven by the belief that electric mobility is the future, GOTRAX continues to evolve through rider feedback, engineering excellence, and a passion for smarter travel.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE GOTRAX