GOTRAX Inspires the Electric Vehicle Revolution at the 2026 SXSW Emerging Tech Expo

GOTRAX displayed four of their models — the GX3, G4 PRO, Mustang, and Tundra — as a way to promote their vision of increasing sustainable transportation. The GoLabs Go2 Robot Dog assisted in showcasing the electric bikes and scooters, helping drive foot traffic to the booth and highlighting technology's impact on both human interaction and transportation. Additionally, they hosted a giveaway for their G4 PRO model, which encouraged many attendees to take the first step into the world of electric mobility.

Amid the excitement, GOTRAX had the unique opportunity to broadcast their booth on local news channels. CBS interviewed GOTRAX's Head of Content, Ken Walker, and asked him questions about the company's history and its plan for the future. Walker was proud to detail how GOTRAX has grown over the years and shared their goal of reimagining the future of transportation by designing thrilling and efficient alternatives to traditional vehicles.

GOTRAX was grateful to get the chance to be among other innovators in the technology space, and hopes that its presence at the Emerging Tech Expo inspired attendees to think differently about the future of transportation.

To learn more about the electric vehicle revolution, visit www.gotrax.com.

About GOTRAX

Based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX designs innovative electric vehicles that make personal transportation accessible, reliable, and fun. Driven by the belief that electric mobility is the future, GOTRAX continues to evolve through rider feedback, engineering excellence, and a passion for smarter travel.

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SOURCE GOTRAX