GOTRAX Launches the Ranger 16 - The Moped-Style Electric Bike Built for the Modern Rider

The all-new, fat-tire model features a sleek frame and premium components for adults and teens alike, all for just $599.

PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leading innovator in electric mobility, proudly announces the launch of the Ranger 16, the newest edition in their electric bike lineup. Built for both entry-level and experienced riders, this moped-style ride provides both impeccable design and performance. For teens and adults who want to upgrade their urban adventures without breaking the bank, the Ranger 16 is the perfect choice.

GOTRAX

Equipped with a 350W motor, the Ranger 16 gives you a steady speed of up to 20 miles per hour, ensuring that your journeys are quick and breezy. Its 36-Volt, 7.8 Ah battery offers up to 24 miles of range per charge for plenty of room to roam. The bike's mechanical disc brakes ensure that you have ample stopping power and control over your ride, while the LED headlight and brake light keep your journey illuminated and safe.

The Ranger features extra-wide, 16 by 3" pneumatic tires that easily absorb bumps and uneven terrain, offering a smooth, confident ride on city or suburban streets. Additionally, the moped-style frame offers a sleek, classic feel that is sure to catch the eyes of onlookers, while the LED display gives the bike a modern edge and provides real-time updates on key riding stats.

The GOTRAX Ranger 16 Electric Bike is available now for just $599 at https://gotrax.com/products/ranger-16-electric-bike. All adult GOTRAX bikes include free U.S. shipping and U.S.-based customer support.

About GOTRAX

Founded in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX designs and builds innovative electric scooters and bikes that make sustainable transportation accessible, reliable, and fun. Driven by the belief that electric mobility is the future, GOTRAX continues to evolve through rider feedback, engineering excellence, and a passion for smarter travel.

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SOURCE GOTRAX