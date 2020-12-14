GoTreads Gets Surge from First-Ever Free Harmon Brothers Ad Campaign

"Last spring, we announced a competition offering emergency relief to one scrappy business hard-hit by COVID-19 lockdowns. An incredible company called GoTreads has won our top prize, a free ad campaign. In order to help all of the companies that entered but did not win, we committed to making this ad in front of the world, documenting the entire process from concept to launch. Marketers and entrepreneurs can join us right now as we create an ad that drives sales in unprecedented times," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer of Harmon Brothers.

"We did more sales in the first 3 days of this month than we did the first 3 months of this year. And we are just getting started" said Aaron Pinto, Vice President of GoTreads.

The 3 part docuseries chronicles the ad creation process for the company GoTreads, winner of the 100k Poop to Gold Contest. Through interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips, the series let's viewers see the Harmon Brothers' unique creative process, from Poop(start) to Gold(finish).

GoTreads Docuseries Details:

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.

SOURCE Harmon Brothers

Related Links

http://theharmonbrothers.com

