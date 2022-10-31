Gotta Love Miami Luxury Real Estate Team Hosts Casino Night Benefiting Orphaned Starfish Foundation

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, Gotta Love Miami Team, hosted the first Casino Night supporting the Orphaned Starfish Foundation (OSF) at Greystone Hotel in South Beach. Over 75 leaders in Real Estate, Arts, Entertainment and Wealth Management, as well as celebrities "gambled" the night away raising over $17,000 for the orphans, victims of abuse and trafficking and indigenous children served by OSF.

In addition to blackjack, roulette and poker, guests were treated to a jazz band from Miami and a great local DJ.

"I am beyond impressed by the generosity of the donors in Miami, my new home, to help the vulnerable children of Latin America and the Caribbean. I am so thankful to Paula and Matt, and all at Gotta Love Miami Real Estate, as well as the Sponsors and attendees for their generosity. I very much look forward to the next Miami event," said Andy Stein, Founder and Chairman of OSF.

"Organizing this event was beyond amazing. The opportunity to work with the wonderful team from OSF was really food for the soul. I thank Andy for the opportunity, and all our real estate (lenders, etc) and non-real estate sponsors that helped made this event a success. I really hope to be able to do more for the foundation in the future," said Paula Flores, Founder of the GLM RE Team.

Overall the experience was a success financially and in raising awareness about the Orphaned Starfish Foundation's work in the world and about the GLM Real estate team.

About Orphaned Starfish Foundation.

For 21 years the OSF has helped thousands of orphans, victims of abuse, survivors of trafficking, indigenous children and at-risk youth escape their cycles of poverty and abuse through technology-based education and job training. They have 77 technology centers in orphanages, homes and schools in 32 countries worldwide.

The OSF scouts exceptional orphanages, homes for abused children, schools and community centers whose students don't have access to technology education and partner with them.

They raise the funds needed to build state-of-the-art technology centers, including purchasing all supplies, hiring local teachers, and establishing a curriculum.

They monitor the programs for success, eventually adding more advanced training and support for students that want to transition to higher education or employment. Every program is for life.

About Gotta Love Miami (GLM) Luxury Real Estate Team.

GLM is a real estate team, within Keller Williams Miami beach, formed by realtors Paula Flores and Matthew Stevens, who have more than 20 years of experience in the Real Estate Industry.

GLM has been within the top real estate teams at KW MB. Both Paula and Matthew are within the top 100 realtors (KW South Florida region).

