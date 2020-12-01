Gottman Connect - a relationship well-being platform launched by Affective Software and The Gottman Institute

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affective Software, Inc. and sister company The Gottman Institute today announced a new suite of advanced technology products for clinicians and consumers.

Gottman Connect is a new portal where clinicians and consumers can access the latest research-based assessment and well-being tools.

"The pandemic has challenged couples and their relationships like never before," said Drs. John and Julie Gottman, who co-founded The Gottman Institute and Affective Software, Inc. "As couples' therapy moves to virtual connections, it is more important than ever for us to bring these products to the public, and into people's homes. Not only does Gottman Connect offer couples the ability to access our decades of research, it represents an advancement of our science with the application of advanced computing provided by Affective Software."

"The teams at Affective Software and The Gottman Institute are thrilled to introduce our new portal and products to help clinicians and couples improve relationships," said Rafael Lisitsa, CEO of Affective Software. "Affective's goal is to use advanced technology to democratize and deliver research-based assessment and intervention methods to all who need them."

Affective Software and The Gottman Institute today announced the following new products:

The Enhanced Gottman Relationship Checkup , utilized by clinicians for their clients, automatically scores a relationship's strengths and challenges and provides specific recommendations for intervention.

, utilized by clinicians for their clients, automatically scores a relationship's strengths and challenges and provides specific recommendations for intervention. The Gottman Relationship Coach is an inspiring and educational multimedia experience to enhance the well-being of your relationships. Based upon the Gottman method, participants are guided through research-based tools and communications skills that can transform your relationships with the most important people in your life. The first program, " How to Make Your Relationship Work ", is now available. Affective Software and The Gottman Institute will release additional programs over the next year.

is an inspiring and educational multimedia experience to enhance the well-being of your relationships. Based upon the Gottman method, participants are guided through research-based tools and communications skills that can transform your relationships with the most important people in your life. The first program, " ", is now available. Affective Software and The Gottman Institute will release additional programs over the next year. The Gottman Love Lab , currently in Beta, is utilized by clinicians to scientifically evaluate and provide "X-ray vision" into the relationships of couples that they're working with. Affective Software and The Gottman Institute plan to make The Gottman Love Lab available to the public by the end of January 2021 .

Gottman Connect is the latest development in the close alliance between The Gottman Institute and Affective Software, sister companies aligned on making the Gottman products and services widely accessible to a mass market.

The Gottman Institute. Drs. John and Julie Gottman have revolutionized the study of marriage. For nearly four decades they have conducted research on all facets of relationships. At the Institute, they developed an approach that not only supports and repairs troubled marriages and committed relationships, but strengthens happy ones. The Gottman Institute provides live workshops and take-home training materials for couples. The Institute is committed to an ongoing program of research that increases the understanding of relationships and adds to the development of interventions that have been carefully evaluated.

Affective Software, Inc. is a software company with patented technology founded by Dr. John Gottman, Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, The Gottman Institute, and Microsoft veteran and technology executive Rafael Lisitsa, who is the company's CEO. Affective Software is combining the Gottmans' science with cutting edge expertise in software, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning to deliver proven relationship couples' assessment methods and intervention exercises оп smartphones, tablets, and computers.

