Gottman Inc. Announces Partnership with Microsoft Alumni Network to Provide Life-Changing Relationship Tools and Experiences to Members

Gottman Inc. proudly announces a new partnership with the Microsoft Alumni Network as part of its new program, Gottman for Organizations: Health and Wellness. This collaboration builds on an 18-year relationship with Microsoft's Global Employee Wellness and Benefits program and offers the global alumni community exclusive, discounted access to Gottman's research-based relationship resources. Members will benefit from personalized workshops, training, and tools to enhance interpersonal skills, communication, and emotional intelligence at both home and work.

Manuela Papadopol, Executive Director, Microsoft Alumni Network and Cloe Zeng, Chief Revenue Officer, Gottman, Inc.

"At the Microsoft Alumni Network, we're always striving to add more value for our members. For over a decade, Gottman programs have been a beloved benefit for Microsoft employees, and we're excited to extend this to our Alumni Network members. As an alumna, I'm personally thrilled to leverage this benefit in both my personal and professional relationships," said Manuela Papadopol, Executive Director of the Microsoft Alumni Network.

Gottman's approach, rooted in scientific research, focuses on enhancing friendship, intimacy, and trust in relationships. Through their science-based programs, individuals learn to manage conflict, increase intimacy, and build a stronger foundation for healthy relationships.

"We couldn't ask for a better partner than the Microsoft Alumni Network to help us launch our new Gottman for Organizations program. Their passion for helping individuals excel personally and professionally is a perfect match for Gottman Inc.'s mission to foster thriving relationships and well-being. In today's world, developing strong interpersonal skills is crucial for success in every aspect of life. Together, we're on a mission to enhance health and happiness!" said Cloe Zeng, Chief Revenue Officer of Gottman Inc.

About Gottman Inc.

Gottman's mission is to foster and sustain greater love and health in relationships. We are committed to ongoing, rigorous research programs that deepen our understanding of relationships and contribute to well-evaluated therapeutic strategies.

Interested in bringing scientifically proven relationship programs to your health and wellness programs? Contact us at [email protected] for more information about Gottman for Organizations: Health and Wellness.

