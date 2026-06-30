GoTu and Henry Schein Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Dental Workforce Support Nationwide

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTu Technology, the nation's leading dental talent marketplace, and Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced a new strategic partnership designed to help dental practices address ongoing staffing challenges and maintain continuity of patient care.

Through this collaboration between GoTu and Henry Schein Dental Recruitment Services (a division of Henry Schein Financial Enterprises, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Henry Schein), dental practices will gain expanded access to GoTu's technology-enabled platform, which connects offices with qualified dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists for both temporary and permanent staffing needs. GoTu will now be part of Henry Schein Dental Recruitment Services, which offers a range of services from permanent placement solutions to enterprise-level Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). By combining GoTu's workforce technology with Henry Schein's extensive customer network, the partnership aims to deliver modern, flexible solutions that support practice efficiency and reduce operational strain.

"Staffing shortages continue to be one of the most significant challenges facing dental practices," said Cary Gahm, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GoTu. "Partnering with Henry Schein allows us to bring reliable, scalable workforce support to more offices across the country. Together, we can help practices stabilize their teams and ensure patients receive uninterrupted, high-quality care."

GoTu's recently released third annual State of Work survey, developed in collaboration with the American Dental Hygienists' Association, continues to underscore the severity of the dental workforce shortage and its impact on practice operations and patient care. The partnership with Henry Schein builds on those insights by expanding access to GoTu's workforce platform through one of dentistry's most trusted customer networks, helping more practices find flexible, scalable support when staffing gaps arise.

"We are pleased to collaborate with GoTu to expand the staffing resources available to our customers," said Mark Hillebrandt, Vice President and Chief Digital Revenue Officer at Henry Schein. "This partnership reflects our commitment to helping dental professionals operate efficient, successful practices and to supporting the long-term health of the dental ecosystem."

GoTu has filled more than 500,000 shifts nationwide, offering practices a streamlined way to manage staffing gaps and maintain productivity. Henry Schein's broad reach and trusted advisor model will help bring these solutions to practices seeking greater flexibility and support during a period of sustained workforce pressure.

"At GoTu, we see our role as helping the dental industry solve one of its most urgent and persistent challenges," said Edward Thomas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GoTu. "That requires more than technology alone. It requires partnership, reach, and a shared commitment to supporting the practices and professionals who keep dentistry moving. By working with trusted industry leaders like Henry Schein, we can expand the support GoTu provides and help more dental offices access the workforce solutions they need."

About GoTu

GoTu (formerly TempMee) is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019, GoTu has filled more than 500,000 shifts nationwide, empowering dental professionals with flexibility and control while ensuring practices can deliver exceptional patient care. Miami-based GoTu has grown from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional investor-backed powerhouse with 120+ team members. For more information, visit www.gotu.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a products, services, and technology platforms company for healthcare customers. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 34 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $13.2 billion in 2025, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.0 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com.

SOURCE GoTu