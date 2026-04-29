GoTu's 2026 State of Work Report Shows Dental Workforce at a Critical Inflection Point

Developed with ADHA, the nation's largest dental workforce study uncovers

sustained burnout, limited compensation growth, and increasing mobility

MIAMI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTu Technology, the nation's leading dental talent marketplace, today released its annual State of Work Report, the largest ongoing study of the U.S. dental workforce. The 2026 study reflects responses from nearly 8,000 dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists across all 50 states, offering the industry's most comprehensive view into how dental professionals are working and why many are reconsidering where and how they stay in the field.

Developed in partnership with the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA), the findings reflect the full breadth of the profession, from single provider practices to multilocation groups nationwide. Now in its third year, the dataset reveals a profession deeply committed to patient care, with 82.8 percent planning to stay in dentistry for at least the next decade. However, the conditions inside practices continue to erode that commitment at the local level.

Key findings include:

A workforce under sustained pressure . Compensation has not improved for the third straight year, with 59 percent receiving no raise, 74.7 percent receiving no bonus, and 44.7 percent lacking benefits.

. Compensation has not improved for the third straight year, with 59 percent receiving no raise, 74.7 percent receiving no bonus, and 44.7 percent lacking benefits. Burnout remains high , affecting 54.1 percent of all dental professionals and 60.6 percent of hygienists, driven largely by workload and office culture.

, affecting 54.1 percent of all dental professionals and 60.6 percent of hygienists, driven largely by workload and office culture. Retention challenges continue, with 64 percent reporting their longest tenure at any practice is five years or less and office switching rising again this year.

"These findings show a workforce that is not walking away from dentistry – it is adapting to survive in it," said Edward Thomas, co-founder and co-CEO of GoTu. "The data is clear: when compensation, culture and autonomy do not improve, people adjust their behavior. Practices that respond to these signals now will be the ones that retain talent in the years ahead."

The report also highlights a shift in how dental professionals manage their careers. Temporary work has become a deliberate strategy for flexibility and income stability rather than a fallback. Many professionals are disengaging instead of resigning outright, a subtle yet significant indicator of workplace strain.

"This report confirms what hygienists have been telling us; stalled compensation, high burnout, and limited clinical autonomy are undermining retention across the profession," said ADHA President Lancette VanGuilder, BS, RDH. "This data supports initiatives we're driving to strengthen the workforce and keep experienced hygienists in practice."

"Our goal is to give the industry a clear, unfiltered view of what dental professionals are experiencing," said Cary Gahm, co-founder and co-CEO of GoTu. "Nearly 8,000 voices are telling us the same story. They want workplaces that make staying sustainable. When we listen to them, the entire profession becomes stronger."

The report's six focus areas — workforce demographics, compensation, burnout and well-being, temporary work, clinical autonomy, and industry challenges — give industry leaders a clear, data-driven view of the conditions shaping today's dental workforce.

To download the full report, please visit https://sow.gotu.com/.

About GoTu

GoTu (formerly TempMee) is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019, GoTu has filled more than 500,000 shifts nationwide, empowering dental professionals with flexibility and control while ensuring practices can deliver exceptional patient care. Miami-based GoTu has grown from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional investor-backed powerhouse with 120+ team members. For more information, visit www.gotu.com.

About the American Dental Hygienists' Association

The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) is the only organization representing the professional interests of the more than 220,000 dental hygienists in the United States. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. To learn more about the ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit www.adha.org.

SOURCE GoTu