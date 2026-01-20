GoTu and SoFi at Work Join Forces to Advance Financial Well-Being in Dentistry

Partnership provides exclusive financial tools to help dental professionals manage debt and plan for the future

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTu Technology, the nation's leading dental talent marketplace, announced today a new partnership with SoFi , the one-stop shop for digital finance services, to bring the financial well-being resources of SoFi at Work directly to GoTu professionals.

Through this private partnership, eligible GoTu users can gain access to enhanced financial support designed to help them better manage debt, build long-term stability, and achieve personal and career goals.

"At GoTu, we're committed to supporting professionals not only in their careers but in their overall wellbeing," said Edward Thomas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GoTu. "Partnering with SoFi at Work allows us to provide meaningful financial resources that help our professionals reduce debt, plan for the future, and thrive both personally and professionally."

All benefits are delivered through a secure SoFi at Work portal accessible within the GoTu ecosystem. This offering is available exclusively to GoTu professionals in-app. Benefits include:

Exclusive student loan refinancing discounts or cash welcome bonuses

Possible lower-rate personal loans compared to standard market rates

Comprehensive financial literacy tools and educational resources

Cary Gahm, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GoTu, added: "Financial wellness has become an essential expectation for today's workforce — not an optional perk. By integrating SoFi at Work's resources directly into the GoTu platform, we're giving dental professionals the tools to feel confident, supported, and empowered in both their careers and personal lives."

"Our collaboration with GoTu represents an important step forward in SoFi's mission to help people achieve financial independence to reach their ambitions." said Sarah McLemore, Senior Director, Business Lead for SoFi at Work. "By integrating our financial wellness tools directly into the GoTu platform, we're empowering dental professionals across the country to take charge of their finances, reduce stress, and build stronger financial futures."

This announcement builds on GoTu's recent $45 million growth investment to modernize dental staffing, underscoring the company's momentum and commitment to redefining how dentistry works. Since its founding, GoTu has filled more than 500,000 dental shifts across 44 states and Washington, D.C., giving practices seamless access to verified professionals while empowering clinicians with flexibility and control.

About GoTu

GoTu (formerly TempMee) is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019, GoTu has filled more than 500,000 shifts nationwide, empowering dental professionals with flexibility and control while ensuring practices can deliver exceptional patient care. Miami-based GoTu has grown from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional investor-backed powerhouse with 120+ team members. For more information, visit www.gotu.com .

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 12.6 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi's technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across nearly 160 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About SoFi at Work

SoFi at Work is a leading financial wellness platform that helps employers support their workforce with benefits in their journey toward financial independence. SoFi at Work programs reduce employee financial stress and boost retention by offering flexible solutions including personal, home and student loans, emergency savings, financial planning tools, and exclusive product perks. Visit sofi.com/sofi-at-work to learn more.

