GoTu Technology Secures $45 Million Growth Investment to Modernize Dental Staffing

Investment accelerates national expansion and product innovation for dental staffing leader.

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTu Technology, the nation's leading dental talent marketplace, today announced a $45 million growth investment led by Long Ridge Equity Partners ("Long Ridge"), with participation from JPMorgan Chase & Co. The capital will support GoTu's nationwide expansion, accelerate development of its marketplace platform, and fuel the launch of new, innovative services that meet the evolving needs of dental practices across the country.

The dental industry faces an acute shortage of hygienists and assistants, making flexible staffing solutions critical to maintaining access to care. Since launching in 2019, GoTu has become the largest technology-enabled platform in the dental staffing market. Its on-demand marketplace connects hygienists, assistants, and associate dentists with dental practices to fill temporary shifts in real time – improving flexibility, reliability, and efficiency for both professionals and practices.

"In the fragmented landscape of dental workforce solutions, GoTu stands out for its nationwide reach, its enterprise-grade platform, and its high satisfaction among both dental offices and professionals," said Kevin Bhatt, Long Ridge Managing Partner. "We are excited to support the GoTu team as they scale their market-leading platform through geographic expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships."

Since its founding, GoTu has filled more than 500,000 dental shifts across 44 states and Washington D.C. The platform gives dental practices seamless access to verified professionals through a technology-driven experience, while giving clinicians the flexibility and control to work on their own terms.

"With dental offices nationwide struggling to recruit and retain qualified staff, this investment allows us to scale our impact," said Edward Thomas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GoTu. "We're proud of how far we've come, but this is only the beginning. Partnering with Long Ridge enables us to expand access to our platform, invest further in product innovation, and continue building the go-to resource for the dental industry."

GoTu's growth has earned national recognition, from consecutive Inc. 5000 honors (2024 and 2025) to inclusion in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and Becker's Dental Fastest-Growing Companies.

Cary Gahm, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GoTu, added, "This new milestone validates the vision we've pursued since day one: creating flexible, empowering opportunities for dental professionals while providing practices with the talent they need to thrive. Long Ridge shares our belief that the future of staffing lies at the intersection of technology and human connection – and together we're creating the workforce infrastructure that will redefine how dentistry works."

About GoTu

GoTu (formerly TempMee) is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019, GoTu has filled more than 500,000 shifts nationwide, empowering dental professionals with flexibility and control while ensuring practices can deliver exceptional patient care. Miami-based GoTu has grown from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional investor-backed powerhouse with 120+ team members. For more information, visit www.gotu.com .

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge has sponsored many successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing founders and management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1.75 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com .

Advisory

Needham & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal advisor to GoTu. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to Long Ridge Equity Partners.

