Goulston & Storrs Announces 2021 Partner Elevations

BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has promoted five attorneys to partner, Timothy John Carter, Brian W. Dugdale, George W. Evans, III, Philip E. Tedesco, and Megan Watts.

"We are thrilled to elevate these five talented attorneys to director," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "Each one has proven themselves invaluable to our firm and our clients, and we look forward to their continued success as members of our firm's partnership."

Timothy John Carter will continue to focus on corporate finance, restructuring and bankruptcy – representing lenders and borrowers in financing transactions and debtors, lenders, acquirers and creditors in workouts, restructurings and insolvency proceedings. His expertise includes cash flow and asset-based financings, first lien-second lien, split-collateral and unitranche intercreditor structures, distressed debt investments, foreclosures and other UCC matters, debtor-in-possession financing, and recapitalizations, as well as bankruptcy-remote structures and related opinions. He received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law and his B.A. from Columbia University, Columbia College.

Brian Dugdale represents real estate developers, investors, and owners in the multifamily housing, retail, public infrastructure, transportation, and educational industries, specializing in land use and permitting strategies for major developments and acquisitions. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.B.A. from the University of Massachusetts.

George W. Evans, III will continue to focus his commercial real estate practice on counseling owners, operators, developers, borrowers, investors, and lenders, in acquiring, repositioning, capitalizing and, selling multifamily, mixed-use, office, and hospitality assets in New York and across the U.S. He has significant experience forming and working with joint ventures and other equity investments, as well as commercial condominiums. He received his J.D. from Emory University School of Law, his M.B.A from Emory University Goizueta Business School, and his B.A from Williams College.

Philip E. Tedesco advises developers, owners, lenders, and investors in connection with a range of complex commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financings, and joint ventures for retail, office, life sciences, mixed-use and multifamily assets located throughout the U.S. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, his M.A. from Tufts University, and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame.

Megan Watts has significant experience across a wide range of commercial real estate matters, including regular representation of developers and investors in joint ventures acquiring and investing in retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties across the U.S. Her work with her clients in structuring complex transactions extends to the affordable housing world, and she serves as counsel to several Community Development Corporations and other affordable housing developers in Massachusetts. She received her J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, her M.Phil. from the University of Cambridge, Judge Institute of Management, and her S.B. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:





Liz Sobe Amy Blumenthal Director of Strategic Growth Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Related Links

https://www.goulstonstorrs.com

