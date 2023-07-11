Goulston & Storrs Attorney Abraham Leitner Named a "Tax Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

NEW YORK , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Abraham Leitner, who co-chairs the firm's Tax Group, has been named a "Tax Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal (NLJ) for his sophisticated tax advice on complex domestic and cross-border real estate deals and innovative structuring of joint ventures involving real estate investments (REITS).

Leitner is an internationally recognized tax attorney who handles complex domestic and cross-border transactions for clients doing business in the U.S. and internationally, including in Canada, Europe, China, and the Middle East. He often counsels multinational corporations on cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Leitner also frequently structures international joint ventures involving real estate investments in the U.S. and abroad, advises real estate investment trusts (REITS) on their tax matters, and advises private equity funds and other real estate investors in connection with Section 1031 and other efficient exit strategies. He is particularly experienced in advising foreign governments, insurance companies, hedge funds, real estate developers, assisted living providers, manufacturers, and high net worth individuals.

"Clients don't hire me to handle run-of-the-mill tax issues. They bring me in when there is no clear path forward and I have to develop some new, creative approach for their tax problems," Leitner told the NLJ. "Helping clients navigate complex, arcane tax laws to make smart, strategic business decisions is the best part of my job."

Leitner received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, his LL.M. from New York University, and his B.S., summa cum laude, from Touro College.

