Goulston & Storrs Attorney Abraham Leitner Named a "Tax Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

News provided by

Goulston & Storrs PC

11 Jul, 2023, 10:39 ET

NEW YORK , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Abraham Leitner, who co-chairs the firm's Tax Group, has been named a "Tax Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal (NLJ) for his sophisticated tax advice on complex domestic and cross-border real estate deals and innovative structuring of joint ventures involving real estate investments (REITS).

Continue Reading
Abraham Leitner, who co-chairs Goulston & Storrs' Tax Group, has been named a “Tax Trailblazer” by The National Law Journal (NLJ) for his sophisticated tax advice on complex domestic and cross-border real estate deals and innovative structuring of joint ventures involving real estate investments (REITS).
Abraham Leitner, who co-chairs Goulston & Storrs' Tax Group, has been named a “Tax Trailblazer” by The National Law Journal (NLJ) for his sophisticated tax advice on complex domestic and cross-border real estate deals and innovative structuring of joint ventures involving real estate investments (REITS).
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Leitner is an internationally recognized tax attorney who handles complex domestic and cross-border transactions for clients doing business in the U.S. and internationally, including in Canada, Europe, China, and the Middle East. He often counsels multinational corporations on cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Leitner also frequently structures international joint ventures involving real estate investments in the U.S. and abroad, advises real estate investment trusts (REITS) on their tax matters, and advises private equity funds and other real estate investors in connection with Section 1031 and other efficient exit strategies. He is particularly experienced in advising foreign governments, insurance companies, hedge funds, real estate developers, assisted living providers, manufacturers, and high net worth individuals.

"Clients don't hire me to handle run-of-the-mill tax issues. They bring me in when there is no clear path forward and I have to develop some new, creative approach for their tax problems," Leitner told the NLJ. "Helping clients navigate complex, arcane tax laws to make smart, strategic business decisions is the best part of my job."

Leitner received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, his LL.M. from New York University, and his B.S., summa cum laude, from Touro College.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:




Leigh Herzog



Amy Blumenthal

Goulston & Storrs PC



Blumenthal & Associates PR

(617) 574-2259



(617) 879-1511

[email protected]



[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Also from this source

Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Tim Carter, Trevor Hoffmann, Douglas Rosner, and James Wallack Named 2023 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers in Lawdragon 500

Goulston & Storrs Director Rhian Cull Named a 2023 Go To Construction Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.