Goulston & Storrs Attorney Carla Reeves Named an "Employment Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

As an employment lawyer at the firm, Reeves focuses her practice on employment litigation, counseling, and investigations. She works with organizations across the country to develop and conduct customized cultural assessments and training programs to support systemic change and efforts to make workplaces more equitable and inclusive. She is known for her ability to develop and implement sustainable, transformative strategies – innovative work that fosters more positive workplace cultures, minimizes risk, and improves the overall health of organizations.

Reeves serves on Goulston & Storrs' Inclusion Advisory Committee and Hiring Committee. She is Co-Chair of the Boston Bar Association's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Section, Co-Chair of the Women of Color Committee of the Women's Bar Association, and a member of the Programs and Professional Development Committee of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association. She is also a 2020 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and serves on the Board of Directors of the Volunteer Lawyers Project of the Boston Bar Association.

Reeves was named an Up & Coming Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly and a Best Lawyers in America Ones to Watch in Labor and Employment Litigation in 2021. She was recognized by Chambers USA as a 2020 Associate to Watch in Labor & Employment in Massachusetts, and has been named a Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Star for six consecutive years (2015-2020). She received a Pro Bono Award from Lawyers for Civil Rights in 2019 and the Denis Maguire Pro Bono Award from the Volunteer Lawyers Project of the Boston Bar Association in 2018.

She earned her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2010 and her B.A, magna cum laude, from Union College in 2008.

