Goulston & Storrs Attorney Darren Baird Named a 2024 Go-To Higher Education Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

News provided by

Goulston & Storrs PC

Oct 09, 2024, 12:09 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Darren Baird has been named a 2024 Go To Higher Education Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for his exceptional work representing prestigious institutions of higher education on all aspects of complex real estate developments and transactions.

Continue Reading
Darren Baird, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a 2024 Go To Higher Education Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for his exceptional work representing prestigious institutions of higher education on all aspects of complex real estate developments and transactions.
Darren Baird, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a 2024 Go To Higher Education Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for his exceptional work representing prestigious institutions of higher education on all aspects of complex real estate developments and transactions.
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC) (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC) (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Co-Chair of Goulston & Storrs' Educational, Medical and Cultural Industry Group, Baird facilitates transactions and development projects for institutions of higher education, academic medical centers and other health care providers. He is highly sought after for his deep understanding of balancing the unique requirements of educational institutions with the needs of their various constituencies, including students and their families, administration, faculty, the host municipality, the neighborhood and the community at large. 

Baird is also passionate about pro bono work, supporting organizations such as the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative and Veterans Legal Services. He serves as Co-Chair of the Goulston & Storrs First Generation Affinity Group on the Inclusion Advisory Committee. He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, and his B.A., cum laude, from Castleton State College.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com

Contact:
Leigh Herzog
Goulston & Storrs PC
(617) 574-2259
[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Goulston & Storrs Represents Lawrence General Hospital in Holy Family Hospital Acquisition

Goulston & Storrs Represents Lawrence General Hospital in Holy Family Hospital Acquisition

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, represented Lawrence General Hospital and a newly formed not-for-profit in the acquisition of the Holy Family...
Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Joshua Davis, Elizabeth Levine, and Carla Reeves Named to 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers

Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Joshua Davis, Elizabeth Levine, and Carla Reeves Named to 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Joshua Davis, Elizabeth Levine, and Carla Reeves have been named to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics