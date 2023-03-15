Goulston & Storrs Attorney David Linhart Named 2023 LCLD Fellow

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that David Linhart has been named a Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellow for 2023. Designed for high-potential, mid-career attorneys, this landmark intensive year-long professional development program connects high-potential attorneys with leading general counsel, managing partners, and their peers for mentoring and career guidance.

"The LCLD Fellows program is a prestigious honor, and we are thrilled that David was chosen to participate this year. His steadfast commitment to building a more inclusive legal profession is impressive, and this fellowship will help him continue to develop his leadership skills to improve diversity in our field," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "Our firm and LCLD are very lucky to have him on our team."

Linhart is a land use attorney who counsels developer and institutional clients on navigating complex, shifting regulatory environments to achieve project approvals. This involves site control matters, permitting strategies, confidentiality agreements, and coordination with project consultants, governmental authorities, lenders and investors, and utility companies. He is a member of the firm's Training and Inclusion Advisory Committees. Linhart is also involved with the firm's recently launched Building Equity™ initiative to create inroads for diverse real estate professionals through networking, fee arrangements, education and mentorship, and firm partnership with aligned efforts (e.g., Builders of Color Coalition, Urban Land Institute, Opportunity Communities, etc.).

Prior to joining the firm, Linhart worked in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts as part of the Interagency Council on Housing and Homelessness, where he initiated a statewide supportive housing inventory examining resident services funding. He was also a Rappaport Fellow in Law and Public Policy at a national affordable housing developer. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his M. Eng. and B.S. from Cornell University.

Over the years, the LCLD Fellows program has built a reputation for helping to launch participants into top legal positions, with a substantial number of Fellows alumni becoming leaders within their organizations. Fellows have distinguished themselves from others by being deeply engaged, indispensable to key clients and teams, invested in attorney mentoring and professional development, and on a trajectory toward leadership positions.

