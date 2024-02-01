Goulston & Storrs Attorney David Linhart Receives LCLD Atlas Award

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that David Linhart has received an inaugural Atlas Award from the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The award recognizes 2023 Fellows and Pathfinders who showed the highest levels of engagement throughout their program. As a 2023 LCLD Fellow, Linhart participated in 10 or more components throughout the year-long professional development program, which is designed for high-potential, mid-career attorneys.

David Linhart, a director at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has received an inaugural Atlas Award from the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Linhart is a director at the firm, where he focuses his real estate practice on land use. He counsels developer and institutional clients on navigating complex, shifting regulatory environments to achieve project approvals. This involves site control matters, permitting strategies, confidentiality agreements, and coordination with project consultants, governmental authorities, lenders and investors, and utility companies. He is a member of the firm's Training and Inclusion Advisory Committees. Linhart is also involved with the firm's Building Equity™ initiative to create inroads for diverse real estate professionals.

Prior to joining the firm, Linhart worked in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts as part of the Interagency Council on Housing and Homelessness, where he initiated a statewide supportive housing inventory examining resident services funding. He was also a Rappaport Fellow in Law and Public Policy at a national affordable housing developer.

He serves as a Commissioner for the Massachusetts Commission on Unlocking Housing Production, a member of the Citizens' Housing and Planning Association's Policy Leadership Council, and an independent Board Member of Opportunity Communities. Linhart was named to the Lawdragon 500 X list of The Next Generation (2023) and Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch for Land Use and Zoning Law and Real Estate (2021-2024). He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his M. Eng. and B.S. from Cornell University.

About LCLD

The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity is an organization of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leadership of the profession—who have pledged themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. Action programs are designed to attract, inspire, and nurture the talent in society and within organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. https://www.lcldnet.org/

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-2259 (617) 879-1511 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC