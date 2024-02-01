Goulston & Storrs Attorney David Linhart Receives LCLD Atlas Award

News provided by

Goulston & Storrs PC

01 Feb, 2024, 11:46 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that David Linhart has received an inaugural Atlas Award from the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The award recognizes 2023 Fellows and Pathfinders who showed the highest levels of engagement throughout their program. As a 2023 LCLD Fellow, Linhart participated in 10 or more components throughout the year-long professional development program, which is designed for high-potential, mid-career attorneys.

Continue Reading
David Linhart, a director at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has received an inaugural Atlas Award from the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD).
David Linhart, a director at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has received an inaugural Atlas Award from the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD).
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Linhart is a director at the firm, where he focuses his real estate practice on land use. He counsels developer and institutional clients on navigating complex, shifting regulatory environments to achieve project approvals. This involves site control matters, permitting strategies, confidentiality agreements, and coordination with project consultants, governmental authorities, lenders and investors, and utility companies. He is a member of the firm's Training and Inclusion Advisory Committees. Linhart is also involved with the firm's Building Equity initiative to create inroads for diverse real estate professionals.

Prior to joining the firm, Linhart worked in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts as part of the Interagency Council on Housing and Homelessness, where he initiated a statewide supportive housing inventory examining resident services funding. He was also a Rappaport Fellow in Law and Public Policy at a national affordable housing developer.

He serves as a Commissioner for the Massachusetts Commission on Unlocking Housing Production, a member of the Citizens' Housing and Planning Association's Policy Leadership Council, and an independent Board Member of Opportunity Communities. Linhart was named to the Lawdragon 500 X list of The Next Generation (2023) and Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch for Land Use and Zoning Law and Real Estate (2021-2024). He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his M. Eng. and B.S. from Cornell University.

About LCLD
The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity is an organization of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leadership of the profession—who have pledged themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. Action programs are designed to attract, inspire, and nurture the talent in society and within organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. https://www.lcldnet.org/

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog                                                                         

Amy Blumenthal

Goulston & Storrs PC                                                             

Blumenthal & Associates PR

(617) 574-2259                                                                       

(617) 879-1511

[email protected]                                                 

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Also from this source

Goulston & Storrs Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Goulston & Storrs Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Yari Sanchez has been named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers...
Goulston & Storrs Adds Private Client & Trust Team in New York

Goulston & Storrs Adds Private Client & Trust Team in New York

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Carrie Michaelis and Andrew Reardon have joined the firm's Private Client & Trust...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.