Goulston & Storrs Attorney Kaileigh Callender Named to Lawyers of Color 2020 Hot List

Callender is a business litigator and represents clients in a broad range of complex commercial, real estate, and employment disputes. She is also deeply committed to pro bono work, handling projects for many of the firm's pro bono clients including Haley House, International Refugee Assistance Project, Kids in Need of Defense, and the Lawyers Clearing House. Callender serves on the Board of Directors of Boston Youth Sanctuary, which is an innovative after-school support program in Dorchester, MA for youth who have experienced trauma.

She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2016, where she was a Martin Luther King Jr. Fellow, and her A.B., with honors, from Brown University in 2010.

About Lawyers of Color Hot List

Lawyers of Color is a nonprofit devoted to promoting diversity in the legal profession and advancing democracy and equality in marginalized communities. Honorees were selected through a multi-step process. A selection committee, composed of the editorial staff, fellows and advisers, reviewed nominations and researched legal publications to identify promising candidates. Nominations were also accepted from mentors, peers and colleagues.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:

Liz Sobe Amy Blumenthal Director of Strategic Growth Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC