Goulston & Storrs Attorney Kerry Spindler Chosen for 2021 LCLD Fellows Program

After completing the Fellows Program, Spindler will become a mentor to subsequent classes, forming a continuous generation-spanning network committed to building diverse leadership within law firms and the overall legal profession.

"The LCLD Fellows Program is a prestigious honor and we are thrilled that Kerry was chosen to participate this year. She is a leader with strong collaborative and relationship-building skills who knows how to bring people together and find solutions to problems," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "The fellowship will help her continue to build her immense leadership skills and utilize her many talents to improve diversity in our profession."

At Goulston & Storrs, Spindler focuses her practice on sophisticated estate planning for high net worth individuals and families, including non-traditional families and same-sex partners and spouses. She supports her clients in succession planning including minimizing transfer taxes, charitable legacy planning through the creation of private foundations and use of other charitable vehicles, educating beneficiaries, advising trustees, and administering trusts and probate estates. In addition to her client work, Spindler serves on the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee and Knowledge Management Committee.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Spindler spent more than a decade working in the non-profit and philanthropic sectors where she counseled major arts institutions, small art organizations, and individual artists. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law, her M.A.M., summa cum laude, from Carnegie Mellon University, and her B.S., summa cum laude, from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 350 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained nearly 2,000 mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of LCLD's most important initiatives. The Program has built a reputation for helping to launch participants into chief legal positions. More than 50 alumni of the program have become general counsel, managing partners, judges, or opened their own firms since their fellowship year. For information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

