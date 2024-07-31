Goulston & Storrs Attorney Leah Segal Named "New Leader in the Law" by Law.com in the 2024 New England Legal Awards

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Leah Segal has been named a "New Leader in the Law" by Law.com in its 2024 New England Legal Awards for her professional excellence, outstanding leadership in client service, and dedication to the community.

A tax lawyer who counsels clients in a wide range of domestic and cross-border transactions, Segal's practice includes commercial real estate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, tax controversies, and tax-exempt governance and compliance issues for educational, medical, charitable, and other tax-exempt organizations. Segal has distinguished herself as a rising star within Goulston & Storrs as well as across the broader legal community.

Segal is Co-Chair of the Goulston & Storrs Women Lawyers Group and has a robust pro bono practice, serving as tax and outside counsel to Neighborhood Villages, Oxfam, and Reproductive Equity Now, among numerous others. She has ranked in Best Lawyers in America: Tax Law 2021-2024 and Thomson Reuters 2023 "Stand-out Lawyers." She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law and her A.B., magna cum laude, from Brown University.

