Goulston & Storrs Attorney Patrick Gallagher Named a 2025 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that real estate attorney Patrick Gallagher has been named a 2025 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. "Up & Coming" lawyers have been practicing for 10 years or less and are recognized as the future leaders of the Massachusetts legal industry for their professional work and contributions to the community.

Gallagher's practice is focused on the acquisition, disposition, leasing and development of commercial property. He has experience representing property owners, developers, landlords, tenants, condominium associations, REITs, municipalities and other clients in a variety of contexts involving multifamily projects, office buildings, labs, warehouses, hotels, condominiums, solar power facilities and other properties located across the United States.

Gallagher is deeply involved in the community, serving on the board of directors of the Children's Museum of Franklin (MA), having previously served as chairman of the Franklin Conservation Commission, and volunteering with the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Urban Plan program, where he educates high school, college, and graduate students in the greater Boston area about urban planning and development. He has contributed as an advisor on ULI Technical Assistance Panels and as a lecturer in environmental law and policy at Boston College's Morrissey School of Arts & Sciences.

