Goulston & Storrs Attorney Rumi Tran Named a 2024 LCLD Pathfinder

Rumi Tran, an attorney in the Corporate Group at Goulston & Storrs in New York, has been selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2024 Pathfinder program, which identifies, connects, and trains high-performing, early-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds on foundational leadership and relationship-building skills.

"We are excited that Rumi has been chosen for this important opportunity. She embodies the qualities we look for in our future leaders, and this Pathfinder program will help her to continue to hone her legal, business, and management skills," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We look forward to her continued contributions to our firm as she moves to the next level of her career."

Tran is an associate in the firm's Corporate Group in New York, where she focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, corporate governance, and compliance.

She received her J.D. from New York University School of Law and her B.S. in Finance & Economics from New York University Stern School of Business.

The Pathfinder program was conceived as a supplement to training initiatives already in place at LCLD Member corporations and law firms. It provides participants with practical tools for developing and leveraging internal professional networks, leadership skills, and career development strategies. In addition to full class programming, participants are placed in small groups led by a Program Facilitator who serves as a mentor to help each Pathfinder connect what they learn to the organization at which they work.

About LCLD

The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity is an organization of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leadership of the profession—who have pledged themselves, through our Leaders at the Front initiative and other means, to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. Our action programs are designed to attract, inspire, and nurture the talent in society and within our organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. By producing tangible results in our institutions, we work to promote inclusiveness in our organizations, our circles of influence, and our society, with the ultimate goal of building a more equitable and diverse legal profession. https://www.lcldnet.org/

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

