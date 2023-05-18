Goulston & Storrs Attorney Thuy-Dien Bui Named a 2023 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Thuy-Dien Bui has been named a 2023 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community.

Bui is a corporate attorney who advises clients on mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. She also counsels foreign businesses on their U.S. cross border interests.

Goulston & Storrs corporate attorney Thuy-Dien Bui has been named a 2023 “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community. (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Beyond her busy practice, Bui serves on the firm's Hiring Committee, Training Committee, and Corporate Group's Associate Committee. She also devotes extensive time to pro bono work, with a focus on supporting children and immigrants and on promoting reproductive justice and expanding access to reproductive healthcare to women. She serves as outside pro bono counsel to Horizons for Homeless Children and Physicians for Reproductive Health and is an attorney partner to Kids In Need of Defense (KIND) and the International Refugee Asylum Project (IRAP).

Outside of work, Bui serves on the board of directors of the National Conference for Vietnamese American Attorneys. She is also a devoted supporter of Boston College Law School's LAHANAS organization, which supports students of color and the LGBT community, where she served as the Executive Director during law school, and continues to organize events and mentor BC LAHANAS students every year.

Bui has been named to the Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch: Corporate Law for the past three consecutive years. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2015 and her B.A., with honors, from the University of California at Los Angeles in 2009.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact: Leigh Herzog Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-2259 (617) 879-1511 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC