Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Jennifer Mikels and Carla Reeves Named 2021 "Up & Coming Lawyers" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Jennifer Mikels is a trial lawyer at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on professional liability defense and complex commercial disputes, particularly those involving business divorces and unfair and deceptive business practices. She has built a specialty defending national and regional law firms against claims of legal malpractice and professional liability issues, often with tens of millions of dollars and the professional reputations of her clients at stake. In addition to these two core practice areas, Mikels has significant experience litigating a wide range of general commercial matters including breaches of contract, breaches of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, restrictive covenants, and Chapter 93A violations cases. Mikels is deeply involved in the Boston Bar Foundation and has held many committee and leadership roles at the organization. She handles pro bono matters through Veterans Legal Services and the International Refugee Assistance Program. She received her J.D., cum laude , from Boston University School of Law in 2011 and her B.A., cum laude , from the University of Rochester in 2008.

Carla Reeves is an employment lawyer at the firm, where she focuses her practice on employment litigation and counseling, and investigations. She also works with organizations across the country to develop and conduct cultural assessments and training programs on discrimination and harassment prevention, and unconscious bias. Carla serves on the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee and Hiring Committee. She is a 2020 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and serves on the Board of Directors of the Volunteer Lawyers Project of the Boston Bar Association. Carla is also a member of the Labor & Employment Steering Committee of the Boston Bar Association, the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association, and the Women of Color Committee of the Women's Bar Association. Carla serves as pro bono counsel to domestic abuse survivors through the Women's Bar Foundation's Family Law Project for Domestic Abuse Survivors and has also provided pro bono counsel to non-profit organizations in employment matters. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2010 and her B.A, magna cum laude, from Union College in 2008.

