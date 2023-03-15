Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Joel Antwi and Kaileigh Callender Selected for LCLD's 2023 Pathfinder Program

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Joel Antwi and Kaileigh Callender have been selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2023 Pathfinder program, which trains high-performing, early-career attorneys on foundational leadership and relationship-building skills.

"Joel and Kaileigh are both deeply committed to building a more diverse organization at our firm, and we are thrilled that these two promising young attorneys have been named LCLD Pathfinders," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "They reflect everything that we value in our future leaders, and we look forward to their continued contributions to our firm and culture in the years ahead."

Antwi is an associate in the firm's Litigation Group, where he focuses his practice on disputes involving intellectual property, employment, real estate, and professional liability. He represents individuals, owners, trustees and other fiduciaries, as well as a broad range of corporate entities. Before pursuing a legal career, Antwi was a high school teacher through Teach For America and interned for then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman. He received his J.D. and LL.M. from Boston University School of Law in 2017, his M.Ed. from the University of Nevada in 2014, and his B.A. from American University in 2012.

Callender is an associate in the firm's Litigation Group, where she focuses her practice on employment litigation and business and commercial disputes. She is also dedicated to pro bono work, handling projects for many of the firm's pro bono clients including Roca, Kids in Need of Defense, and the Lawyers Clearing House. She serves on the Board of Directors of Boston Youth Sanctuary, which is an innovative after-school support program in Dorchester, MA for youth who have experienced trauma. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2016, where she was a Martin Luther King Jr. Fellow, and her A.B., with honors, from Brown University in 2010.

The Pathfinder program, conceived as a supplement to training initiatives already in place at LCLD Member corporations and law firms, provides participants with practical tools for developing and leveraging internal professional networks, leadership skills and an understanding of career development strategies. In addition to full class programming, each participant is placed in a small group that is led by a Program Facilitator who serves as a mentor to help the Pathfinder connect what they learn in the program to the organization at which they work.

About LCLD

The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity is an organization of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners—the leadership of the profession—who have pledged themselves, through our Leaders at the Front initiative and other means, to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. Our action programs are designed to attract, inspire, and nurture the talent in society and within our organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. By producing tangible results in our institutions, we work to promote inclusiveness in our organizations, our circles of influence, and our society, with the ultimate goal of building a more equitable and diverse legal profession. https://www.lcldnet.org/

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

