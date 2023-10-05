Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Joshua Davis, Elizabeth Levine, and Carla Reeves Named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers

BOSTON , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Joshua Davis, Elizabeth Levine, and Carla Reeves have been named to Lawdragon's 2024 list of 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers in America, which recognizes the "unsurpassed experts who try to keep the balance between Corporate America and its workers."

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Joshua Davis is one of the country's leading employment lawyers. He counsels companies and their leaders in their daily workforce management and development challenges, in addition to serving as lead counsel in litigation matters. He has 30 years of experience handling complicated employment matters, including deep expertise in sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, cultural assessments, and workforce training. Davis is a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers and a Board Member of the American Employment Law Council. He was named an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal in 2022 and is ranked by Chambers (Global and USA Guides) and Best Lawyers in America (2008-2023; 2022 Lawyer of the Year in Employment Law). Davis received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School. After law school, he clerked for the Hon. Stephanie K. Seymour of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Elizabeth Levine has two decades of experience working with companies on management-side employment and operational matters, and defending organizations in employment-based litigation before state and federal courts and administrative agencies. As certified Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination trainer, Levine also conducts workplace training on harassment and discrimination prevention, sensitivity, tolerance and understanding in today's diverse workforce, and accommodation of disabled employees. She was named a Go To Employment Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly (2023), a Top Employment Lawyer by Boston Magazine (2021-2022), and an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal (2020). She has also been recognized by Chambers USA for her Labor & Employment work. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School.

Carla Reeves focuses her practice on employment counseling, litigation, and investigations. She advises clients on all aspects of the employment relationship and represents clients before state and federal courts and administrative agencies in employment and business litigation matters. Reeves also develops and conducts customized workplace assessments and training programs to support clients' efforts to make workplaces more equitable and inclusive. She was named an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal (2021) and a Top Employment Lawyer by Boston Magazine (2021 and 2023). She is ranked in Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America for her Labor & Employment Litigation work. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact: Leigh Herzog

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 574-2259

[email protected]















Amy Blumenthal

Blumenthal & Associates PR

(617) 879-1511

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC