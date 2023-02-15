Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Ned Abelson, Kate Heller, Jonathan Pearlson, and William Seuch Named to 2023 Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce directors Ned Abelson, Kate Heller, Jonathan Pearlson, and William Seuch have been named to the 2023 Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law, which recognizes the top attorneys in the practice who team with their clients to "develop properties facing environmental challenges" and otherwise achieve their goals.

Ned Abelson is a nationally recognized environmental lawyer who is known for his expertise in Brownfields redevelopment, transactional work, and environmental insurance. He is particularly well regarded for his work with real estate developers, investors, tenants, and lenders to maximize the value of and successfully manage potential risks associated with contaminated properties. Abelson currently serves as co-chair of NAIOP's Brownfields Redevelopment Subcommittee and is a member of the MADEP Superfund Advisory Committee and its Indoor Air Workgroup. Abelson received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Brown University.

Kate Heller is sought after by developers, owners, tenants, investment funds, REITs, joint ventures, and lenders for her vast experience in environmental matters related to contaminated property and remediation, environmental due diligence, indoor environmental pollution, regulatory compliance, and green building strategies. Before becoming a lawyer, Heller was a civil/environmental engineer, and maintains her registration as a Professional Engineer in addition to being a LEED Accredited Professional. Her unique legal and engineering expertise makes her among the top environmental lawyers in the country. She serves on the Board of Directors and Governance Committee of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and her B.A. from Cornell University.

Jonathan Pearlson is an environmental lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience in environmental due diligence, compliance and auditing, Brownfields matters (acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition), enforcement actions, environmental risk management, PRP counseling, and asbestos and mold management, remediation, and claims handling. He is especially well-known for his specific expertise with the placement of environmental insurance policies, and successfully pursues claims on clients' behalf. His clients include public and privately-held corporations, private equity firms, real estate owners and developers, REITs, lenders, tenants, and educational and healthcare institutions. He received his J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and his B.A. from Tufts University.

Bill Seuch has earned a reputation for solving problems and getting deals done during his more than 30 years as an environmental lawyer. He is highly-regarded for his deep expertise in environmental issues associated with real estate transactions, corporate mergers and acquisitions, financings, and urban/industrial redevelopments. A substantial part of his practice involves helping developers, buyers, sellers, tenants, and lenders understand, anticipate, and manage Brownfields issues. He also represents clients in environmental cost recovery actions, environmental due diligence, compliance, and permitting issues. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut.

About Goulston & Storrs

