Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Tim Carter, Trevor Hoffmann, Douglas Rosner, and James Wallack Named 2023 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers in Lawdragon 500

BOSTON , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Tim Carter, Trevor Hoffmann, and Douglas Rosner, and of counsel James Wallack have been named to the 2023 list of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers for their ongoing achievements in financial restructuring.

Tim Carter has particular expertise in secured finance, UCC matters, out of court workouts, and bankruptcy. He represents agents, lenders, borrowers, and sponsors in lending and restructuring transactions, as well as debtors, lenders, acquirers, and creditors in insolvency proceedings. Clients seek him out for his guidance in bankruptcy cases and workouts, recapitalizations, foreclosure sales, strict foreclosures, and other restructuring transactions and insolvency proceedings throughout the U.S., as well as in cross-border contexts. He also represents distressed operating companies as outside general counsel, drawing on his broad experiences and utilizing a collaborative approach with other counsel to help clients stabilize, grow, and ultimately exit their investments. He is active in the Turnaround Management Association and the Boston Bar Association's Bankruptcy Section and received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Stone Scholar, and his B.A. from Columbia University.

Trevor Hoffmann has extensive experience representing borrowers, purchasers, investors, secured lenders, and landlords in complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, workouts, and transactions involving distressed assets. A primary focus of his practice is the representation of private equity firms and hedge funds as acquirers of distressed and insolvent companies and real estate via distressed M&A transactions, chapter 11 plans, and section 363 sales. Hoffmann has a unique background with specific practice experience in both Canada and the U.S., and his current practice includes regular appearances in bankruptcy courts throughout the U.S. He serves on the Federal Bar Council Bankruptcy Litigation Committee and is active in the Turnaround Management Association. He received his LL.B. from the University of Toronto and his B.Comm. from the University of Alberta.

Douglas Rosner leads the firm's nationally recognized Bankruptcy & Restructuring Group and is sought after for his ability to balance legal and business considerations to find collaborative, workable solutions for clients. He represents corporate debtors, unsecured creditors and creditors' committees, lenders, landlords, asset purchasers, and trustees across the country in a wide range of bankruptcy matters including complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, Chapter 7 liquidations, workouts, and related litigation and transactions. He also counsels lenders and borrowers in corporate and real estate financing transactions, including asset-backed securitizations, inter-creditor agreements, factoring arrangements, and asset-based loans. Rosner is a Fellow in the prestigious American College of Bankruptcy. He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from Brandeis University.

James Wallack is known nationally for his industry expertise involving the acquisition and disposition of troubled real estate assets, and his work with retail and consumer products companies. He has extensive experience representing borrowers, debtors-in-possession, purchasers, investors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors' committees, and landlords in complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, workouts, and transactions involving distressed assets. A primary focus of his practice is the representation of private equity firms and their underperforming portfolio companies. Wallack is an American College of Bankruptcy Fellow. He received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and his B.A. from Northwestern University.

