Goulston & Storrs' Banking, M&A, and Restructuring/Insolvency Practices Receive Top Tier Rankings in IFLR1000 Leading U.S. Lawyers 2023

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that the firm received three top rankings in the IFLR1000 Leading Lawyers 2023 U.S. directory of the world's leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers. In Massachusetts, the firm ranked Tier 1 in Banking and Tier 2 in the M&A and Restructuring and Insolvency categories. Pamela MacKenzie, who co-chairs Goulston & Storrs' Corporate Group, received a coveted "Highly Regarded" ranking in the Banking category for the second year in a row.

The firm's Banking & Finance Group is known for its skill in finding creative and practical solutions to complex financing scenarios. The Mergers & Acquisitions Group has deep experience in middle market M&A and is considered a leader in M&A market trends. The firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring Group is sought after for its national expertise in complex corporate restructurings and insolvency proceedings.

As Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate Group, MacKenzie oversees the team's representation of leading financing sources in senior debt and capital markets transactions. In her own banking and finance practice, she regularly represents the lead arranger in high-profile REITs and other capital markets deals with values ranging from multi-millions to multi-billions. MacKenzie's broad-based commercial and real estate finance practice includes significant experience lending to real estate funds in portfolio transactions and in loans to public and private REITS, lending in the waste management and environmental sector and the retail sector and in lines of credit to not-for-profit institutions and in loan restructurings.

The IFLR1000 has published legal market intelligence since 1990 and is the only international legal directory focused on ranking law firms and lawyers on the basis of financial and corporate transactional work. IFLR1000 publishes more than 750 practice area law firm rankings and over 20,000 lawyer ratings across more than 235 jurisdictions globally.

