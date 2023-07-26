Goulston & Storrs CBDO Kelly Harbour Named Fellow-Elect of the College of Law Practice Management

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Kelly Harbour, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), has been named a Fellow-Elect of the College of Law Practice Management, an invitation-only professional association of approximately 300 senior leaders who make significant and sustained contributions to the advancement of legal services.

The new Fellows-Elect exemplify the College's goal to honor those "whose sustained performance in the practice of their profession exemplifies the highest standards." Fellows come from all corners of the field—law firms, legal service providers, legal departments, not-for-profit services, government, and academia. Their expertise spans the disciplines of technology, operations, finance, knowledge management, innovation, business development, recruiting, and professional development.

At Goulston & Storrs, Harbour directs the firm's business development, client service, legal practice management, and marketing and communications efforts, and is a member of the Executive Committee. She has more than 20 years of professional services experience with broad expertise ranging from marketing and business development to technology and operations. Harbour uses this diverse knowledge to create data-driven analysis, increase the use of technology, and develop efficient processes and frameworks that create a scalable foundation for growth.

Harbour also serves as the pro bono Director of Member Engagement for the SALI Alliance, a not-for-profit organization comprised of legal industry professionals from legal operations, law firms, and solution providers developing open, practical industry standards for efficient and innovative legal services. Under her guidance, Goulston & Storrs was among the first adopters of the SALI Alliance's Legal Matter Specification Standard.

Harbour received the 2020 "Excellence in Marketing" award from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. She earned her B.A. from the University of Miami and her M.P.S. in law firm management from George Washington University. She holds a Legal Lean Sigma Green Belt and is a certified master coach.

About Goulston & Storrs

Contact:

