Goulston & Storrs Director Christian Habersaat Named Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Christian Habersaat has been named a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society. Fellows are selected based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation.  

Christian Habersaat, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society.
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
Habersaat has more than 30 years of experience handling complex litigation matters for private and public companies, governmental agencies, and individuals before federal and state courts, administrative agencies, and arbitration tribunals. His practice focuses on civil cases involving a broad range of commercial disputes, including business contracts and torts, land use and property disputes, construction matters, complex insurance coverage disputes, and data privacy and cybersecurity matters. He also has extensive experience representing companies and individuals in governmental investigations, civil enforcement actions, and investigation-related litigation.

He is ranked in Best Lawyers in America: Commercial Litigation (2023-2024) and Litigation - Real Estate (2024) and rated AV Preeminent in the Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ system. Habersaat received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from Drew University.

The Litigation Counsel of America is a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and by invitation only. Established as a trial and appellate lawyer honorary society reflecting the American bar in the twenty-first century, the LCA represents the best in law among its membership. The number of Fellowships has been kept at an exclusive limit by design, allowing qualifications, diversity, and inclusion to align effectively, with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar. Fellows are generally at the partner or shareholder level or are independent practitioners with recognized experience and accomplishment.

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

