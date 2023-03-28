Goulston & Storrs Director Elizabeth Levine Named a 2023 Go To Employment Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Elizabeth Levine has been named a 2023 Go To Employment Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for her many contributions to the field of employment law.

Goulston & Storrs director Elizabeth Levine has been named a 2023 Go To Employment Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for her many contributions to the field of employment law. (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Elizabeth Levine has nearly 20 years of experience working with companies on day-to-day management-side employment and operational matters, employment diligence and workforce integration in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and defending organizations in employment-based litigation before state and federal courts and administrative agencies. As a trainer certified by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, she also conducts workplace training on issues of harassment and discrimination prevention, sensitivity, tolerance and understanding in today's diverse workforce, and accommodation of disabled employees.

Beyond her critical work for clients, Levine holds many leadership roles at the firm. She serves on the Associate Development Committee, including the Committee's Training Committee and Associate Evaluation Team, as well on the firm's Nominating Committee, which selects the firm's next group of leaders. She previously co-chaired the firm's Gender Affinity Group as a member of the Inclusion Advisory Committee, and has spent many years on the firm's Mentoring Committee, Hiring Committee, and Legal Administrative Assistant Evaluation Committee. Levine is active in the firm's equity initiative and also devotes significant time to Goulston & Storrs' extensive roster of pro bono clients.

Recent awards include being named to Lawdragon's 2022 list of 500 Top U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers in America, a Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment Star (2022), a Top Employment Lawyer by Boston Magazine (2021), and an Employment Law Trailblazer by The National Law Journal (2020). She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the College of the Holy Cross.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 574-2259

[email protected] Amy Blumenthal

Blumenthal & Associates PR

(617) 879-1511

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC