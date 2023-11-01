Goulston & Storrs Director Jason Dunn Named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Jason Dunn, who co-chairs the firm's International Investors Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for his outstanding work in real estate law.

Jason Dunn, Co-Chair of Goulston & Storrs' International Investors Group, has been named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly for his outstanding work in real estate law.
With over 25 years of experience, Dunn's wide-ranging practice encompasses all aspects of commercial real assets with a focus on representing domestic and foreign institutional clients in complex equity and debt investments – through funds, co-investments, joint ventures, and REITs – in real estate and infrastructure across North America.

In addition to his deep expertise handling complicated domestic and cross-border investments (and their unique tax structuring issues), Dunn's commercial real estate practice includes public-private partnerships, acquisitions and dispositions, occupancy and ground leases, sale-leasebacks, development, and financing.

He has been an instructor in MIT's Master of Science in Real Estate Development (MSRED) program for over 12 years and is active in the MSRED Alumni Association's annual CASE competition. Dunn also serves on Goulston & Storrs' Finance and Inclusion Advisory Committees.

He is ranked in Best Lawyers in America: Real Estate Law, the Legal 500, and Thomson Reuters 2023 "Stand-out Lawyers." Dunn received his J.D., summa cum laude, from Boston College Law School and his A.B., magna cum laude, from Lafayette College.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

