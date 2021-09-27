Goulston & Storrs Director Jennifer Furey Named a Go To IP Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Furey, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, has been named a Go To IP Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the leading intellectual property lawyers across the Commonwealth with a record of success and a reputation for thinking creatively to solve problems for clients.

With a reputation for intense dedication to clients, Furey has been instrumental in building the firm's Intellectual Property practice and leading significant IP litigation for well-known clients. She has more than 20 years of experience representing individuals and businesses with intellectual property matters concerning utility and design patents, trademarks, trade dress, trade secrets, false advertising and copyrights. She also has extensive experience in a wide range of high-stakes commercial and employment disputes, having tried to verdict cases involving shareholder disputes, breach of contract, real estate and employment-related issues. Furey is known for her practical guidance to clients and strategic approach to litigation.

In addition to her role as co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, Furey is a member of the firm's Executive Committee and Equity Initiative. She is a past president and member of the Board of Trustees of the Massachusetts Women's Bar Foundation, which provides legal services to low-income women and their families. She is a Litigation Counsel of America fellow and is a guest lecturer at Harvard Law School.

Furey received her J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School in 1996 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Providence College in 1993.

