Goulston & Storrs Director Jonathan Calla Named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Jonathan Calla has been named a 2024 Go To Business Transactions Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the leading business lawyers in the region with a sustained record of success and a reputation for excellence.

Calla has nearly 20 years of experience in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and securities offering transactions. His clients include publicly listed international businesses, private investment firms, privately-held emerging and middle-market companies – where he frequently serves as outside general counsel – and private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. Calla represents clients on both buy-side and sell-side mergers and acquisitions in a wide range of industries, and often represents companies from formation through multiple fundraising rounds to exit. Calla also has a niche sports transactional practice, which includes serving as general counsel to the Professional Women's Hockey League and Winners Alliance.

He is a member of the firm's Corporate Growth Initiative. Calla was recently named to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Dealmakers list. He received his J.D. from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and his B.S. from Northeastern University.

