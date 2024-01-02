Goulston & Storrs Director Kate Heller Named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

News provided by

Goulston & Storrs PC

02 Jan, 2024, 11:03 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Kate Heller has been named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding work in environmental law.

Continue Reading
Kate Heller, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding work in environmental law.
Kate Heller, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding work in environmental law.
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

As both an environmental lawyer and engineer, Heller is sought after by developers, owners, tenants, investment funds, REITs, joint ventures, and lenders for her vast experience in environmental matters related to contaminated property and remediation, environmental due diligence, indoor environmental pollution, regulatory compliance, and green building strategies. Before becoming a lawyer, Heller was a civil/environmental engineer, and maintains her registration as a Professional Engineer in addition to being a LEED Accredited Professional.

Beyond her busy practice, Heller serves on the Board of Directors of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and does pro bono environmental work for a wide range of non-profit organizations. She also serves on Goulston & Storrs' Inclusion Advisory Committee, as well as on the associate and staff evaluation teams.

Heller is regularly ranked in Best Lawyers in America: Environmental Law; Chambers USA, Environment (MA), Chambers USA, "America's Leading Business Lawyers; and was named to the 2023 Lawdragon Green 500: Leaders in Environmental Law. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and her B.S. from Cornell University's College of Engineering.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog                                                                         

Amy Blumenthal

Goulston & Storrs PC                                                             

Blumenthal & Associates PR

(617) 574-2259                                                                       

(617) 879-1511

[email protected]                                                 

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Also from this source

Goulston & Storrs Director Jason Dunn Named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Goulston & Storrs Director Jason Dunn Named a 2023 Go To Real Estate Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Jason Dunn, who co-chairs the firm's International Investors Group, has...
Goulston & Storrs Named to 2024 "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" List by BTI Consulting for Third Year in a Row

Goulston & Storrs Named to 2024 "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" List by BTI Consulting for Third Year in a Row

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it was named an "Intimidating Opponent" on BTI Consulting's 2024 list of the "Most ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.