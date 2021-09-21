Goulston & Storrs Director Suma V. Nair Named to the 2021 "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Suma V. Nair, a director in the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, has been named to the 2021 "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her exceptional achievements in the legal profession.

Nair was recognized for her stellar reputation as one of the leading private client attorneys in the country. She is a trusted professional to whom high net worth individuals and families turn for help navigating the complex and varied issues that arise in wealth and business succession planning. Her work includes advising clients on their estate, charitable and tax planning, and serving as personal representative and trustee. She is a member of the firm's Executive Committee and Inclusion Advisory Committee and Equity Initiative.

In addition to her legal work, Nair is committed to social justice and advocacy. She serves on the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts (ACLUM), an organization with which she has been involved for several years, including previously serving on its Amicus Committee. She serves as Secretary of the Boston Bar Association, having previously served in several leadership roles within the Boston Bar Association and the Boston Bar Foundation, including on the Executive Committee of both entities, as Secretary of the Boston Bar Foundation, and as co-chair of the Trusts and Estates Section. She is also actively involved in On The Rise, a day shelter and advocacy program for homeless women in greater Boston, and previously served on the organization's board.

She is an elected fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and is a member of the steering committee for the Cambridge Forum on Private Wealth Law.

She received her B.A., magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Dartmouth College in 2000, and her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2005.

