Goulston & Storrs Directors Cecilia Gordon and Christine Roddy Earn Connect Commercial Real Estate's 2024 Women in Real Estate Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Cecilia Gordon and Christine Roddy have been recognized as recipients of the 2024 Connect Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Women in Real Estate Awards for their professional excellence and inspirational leadership within commercial real estate.

Cecilia Gordon, an honoree from Boston and New England, is Co-Chair of both the firm's Real Estate Group and Hospitality and Recreation Industry Group, where she helps lead a team of more than 100 attorneys. Her practice is centered on advising national and regional developers, investment funds, REITs, and property owners on complex real estate matters. She also focuses on helping clients in the hospitality industry with hotel and resort investments, branding, and management, as well as handling equity investments across various real estate asset classes through joint ventures and preferred equity structures. Gordon serves on the firm's Newer Director Committee and the D.C. Committee. She earned her J.D. from New York University School of Law, and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Harvard University.

Christine Roddy, an honoree from Washington, DC, focuses her practice on zoning and land use, historic preservation, municipal law, and urban renewal. She counsels clients in the development of mixed-use, office, retail, institutional, industrial and residential projects. Her clients include developers, colleges and universities, private schools, institutional and non-profit organizations, as well as foreign governments. Roddy is a work allocator for the Real Estate Group and serves on the firm's Wellbeing Advisory Group. She earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School, and her B.A., cum laude, from Duke University.

