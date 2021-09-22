Goulston & Storrs Directors Joshua Davis and Elizabeth Levine Named 2021 Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment Stars

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Joshua Davis and Elizabeth Levine have been selected as 2021 Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment Stars. The 4th edition of the Benchmark Litigation Labor & Employment annual guide recognizes the most preeminent labor & employment litigation practitioners in the U.S.

Davis is a nationally-recognized employment lawyer and litigator. He counsels companies and their boards when they are facing difficult human challenges and acts as lead counsel in a wide range of business disputes. Davis has more than two decades of experience handling complicated sexual harassment matters. He advises companies, executives, and Boards of Directors on how to navigate the challenges of the current environment, and has deep expertise in sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, cultural assessments, and workforce training. His clients include public and private companies, hospitals, law firms, media companies, automobile dealerships, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and non-profit entities among others.

Elizabeth Levine is a highly-respected employment lawyer and litigator who works with companies on management-side employment and operational matters, and defends organizations in employment-based litigation. Her work includes matters related to hiring, discipline, leave, wage and hour law, accommodations, terminations, and compliance with federal, state and local employment laws. She has broad experience representing employers before state and federal courts, before administrative agencies, and in alternative dispute resolution proceedings.

She regularly conducts workforce training on issues of harassment and discrimination prevention, diversity, and accommodation of disabled employees, and investigates claims of harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Benchmark Litigation is considered the definitive guide to the leading litigation law firms and lawyers around the world. Research is conducted through extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists, and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms. The publication examines recent cases and asks litigators to provide their professional opinions on peers and practitioners within their jurisdiction or practice area.

