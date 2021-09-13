Goulston & Storrs Earns Mansfield 4.0 Certified Plus 2021 Designation from Diversity Lab

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it has earned the Mansfield 4.0 Certified Plus 2021 designation from Diversity Lab . "Plus" status means that the firm met or exceeded the pipeline consideration requirements for certification and successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles. The firm is one of 118 law firms that achieved Mansfield 4.0 Certification.

The Mansfield Rule Certification 4.0 measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for recruitment, governance roles, equity partner promotions, and inclusion in formal pitch presentations to clients. It was created to boost the representation of diverse attorneys in law firm leadership by ensuring that a broad pool of candidates are considered for these opportunities.

"This is our third year participating in the Mansfield certification process, and we continue to make strides in advancing diversity and inclusion throughout our firm," said Amy Moody McGrath, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "It takes constant self-evaluation, along with an ongoing reimagining of our core values, to build and nurture a diverse and inclusive workplace. We utilize the Mansfield Rule to hold us accountable and keep us strategically focused on continuously evolving and improving."

"Our firm is well-known for its collaborative and collegial environment, which is only possible when all attorneys feel a strong sense of inclusion and belonging," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "The Mansfield Rule is an excellent tool for reinforcing the values that are most important to us, and we are grateful to have this important benchmark as a baseline for us to meet and exceed."

Goulston & Storrs is participating in the Mansfield 5.0 Certification process, a year-long program that began immediately after Mansfield 4.0 was completed.

